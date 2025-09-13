Sunderland returned to Premier League action with a trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. With the Black Cats continuing their early journey back in the top flight, all eyes were on how Régis Le Bris’ side would perform away from home. The travelling fans once again turned out in force, backing their team in numbers in the capital.
As ever, the focus quickly turned to individual displays across the pitch, with big performances needed at both ends as Sunderland looked to make their mark. From the new signings settling into life in the Premier League to the established squad members adjusting to the demands of top-flight football, there was plenty to keep an eye on throughout the afternoon.
Here are our Sunderland player ratings from their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park:
1. GK: Robin Roefs
Robin Roefs stayed big to perhaps put Pino off with the Palace man sliding the ball wide in the first half with the scores level. Looked strong again with the ball at his feet and saved from Mateta early on in the second half to keep the scores level. Excellent, once again, under the high ball despite it being a windy afternoon in London. Produced another big save around the 73rd-minute mark and then again five minutes later from Mateta. A superb display of goalkeeping. 9 | Sunderland's Robin Roefs. Photo by Chris Fryatt.
2. RB: Trai Hume
Trai Hume gave the ball away before Pino's chance in the first half and was lucky the Palace man fluffed his lines. Worked very hard and dropped into centre-back several times when needed. Steady display and showed good tackling once again. 6 Photo: Submitted
3. CB: Nordi Mukiele
Nordi Mukiele was very assured with the ball at his feet and kept Sunderland moving well. Did well against a very physical Mateta for the most part and withstood a Palace barrage towards the end of the match. 7 | Nordi Mukiele by Chris Fryatt.
4. CB: Omar Alderete
Omar Alderete came up with a great block from a Pino shot early in the second half to keep the score level. Gave the ball away to Mateta with a quarter of an hour to play, and was lucky Palace wasted the opportunity to score. Generally solid otherwise. 7 | Sunderland's Omar Alderete. Photo by Chris Fryatt.