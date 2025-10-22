Former Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham is reportedly set to leave Borussia Dortmund in January, with a loan move back to England under consideration.

The 20-year-old moved to Dortmund in the summer for a fee understood to be worth £31million, following an impressive campaign with Sunderland that saw him win the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season and play a key role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

However, sources have told online outlet Football Insider that Bellingham has struggled to establish himself in the Bundesliga side’s first team since making the switch from Wearside. As a result, Dortmund are exploring the option of sending him out on loan for the second half of the season to ensure he continues his development with regular minutes.

It’s claimed that a temporary move back to England is one of the leading possibilities being discussed, with several Premier League clubs said to be monitoring his situation closely. Football Insider adds that Manchester United, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham Hotspur have all held long-standing interest in the midfielder. United, in particular, have been tracking Bellingham since his breakthrough at Sunderland, while Palace and Spurs reportedly sent scouts to watch him last season before his move to Germany.

Talk of Bellingham;s Dortmund exit may be slightly premature given he registered his first goal contribution since the Club World Cup as Felix Nmecha’s brace inspired a 4-2 victory over Copenhagen. The former Sunderland midfielder has struggled for regular minutes in the Bundesliga but made the most of his opportunity in Europe by providing the assist for Nmecha’s opening goal on what was his second consecutive Champions League start.

Bellingham’s situation will be watched closely on Wearside, given the strong Sunderland connections that shaped his early career. Rumours of a potential move to the Stadium of Light first intensified in 2023 after the player was spotted attending Sunderland’s play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

Sunderland’s hierarchy – including sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, first-team coach Mike Dodds, and head of coaching Stuart English – all played influential roles in the development of both Jobe and his brother Jude Bellingham during their time at Birmingham City’s academy.

Jobe Bellingham joined Sunderland in June 2023 and quickly became a fan favourite. He made his debut in the season opener against Ipswich Town and scored his first professional goals in a 2–1 win over Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light. His strong performances throughout the 2023-24 campaign earned him a contract extension in August 2024, committing him to the club until 2028.

Speaking at the time of signing his new deal, Bellingham told Sunderland’s website he was “buzzing to extend my stay and continue my journey here.” He went on to play a pivotal role in Sunderland’s promotion-winning campaign, starting in the Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United in May 2025. Now, just six months after sealing his high-profile move to the Bundesliga, his future is once again the subject of speculation.

If Dortmund do decide to sanction a loan move, there is expected to be significant competition for his signature – and given his previous success in England, a return to the Premier League may offer the best platform for Bellingham to rediscover his form and momentum.

