Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland still have a number of players sidelined due to injury.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slowly but surely, Sunderland are working their way back towards a fully fit squad. After a busy festive schedule that occasionally had Regis Le Bris cramming square pegs into round holes, the Black Cats have been able to welcome back a number of injury absences in recent days, with a handful more rapidly closing in on returns too.

In midweek, Ian Poveda and Jenson Seelt both featured for Graeme Murty’s U21s in a 2-1 win over Benfica at the Stadium of Light, while summer signing Ahmed Abdullahi was given a run out for a second consecutive match following his recent struggle with a groin issue. Meanwhile, Dan Ballard, Chris Rigg, and Salis Abdul Samed have all played first team football at various points this month after spells on the treatment table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what about those who are still consigned to a watching brief? We’ve taken a closer look at Sunderland’s current injury list, and when they can be expected to make their comebacks, below...

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Aji Alese

It’s bad news for Alese, who suffered a major setback when he sustained a broken leg and a hand injury during the recent FA Cup third round defeat against Stoke City. In a press conference this week, Le Bris explained that his player is not expected to feature again this season.

He said: “He will miss the remainder of the season. We will see him again in pre-season. He has a broken leg. There was also a hand injury but that bone is not broken. Both needed surgery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Browne

Browne was injured during a 2-2 draw with Coventry City in November, and has been sidelined ever since. Initially, the understanding was that he would be back in early January, although since then, it has become apparent that his recovery is taking a little longer than expected.

Le Bris has previously suggested that the midfielder is running a couple of weeks behind early expectations, which would put his return back to around the end of the month or the beginning of February, and the hope at this stage is that he will be back in full training next week.

Romaine Mundle

Also injured during that draw with Coventry, Mundle is expected to be a week or two behind Browne in his rehabilitation. This is partially because Sunderland are being especially cautious with his recovery schedule as there is a high risk of recurrence with hamstring injuries, like the one that the winger suffered.

Fans were perhaps given a glimmer of hope earlier this week, however, when Mundle took to Instagram to post a photo of some newly unboxed football boots. Early February remains a realistic aim at this moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Watson

Watson was ruled out for two months when he suffered knee and ankle injuries in mid-December, and as such, February looks to be a likely point at which he will return to first team contention.

Niall Huggins

A long-term absentee, Huggins is still some way off a return from his major knee injury. Sunderland handed him a one-year contract extension last year with a view to giving him the protection he needs to make a full and proper recovery.