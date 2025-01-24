Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland talent Nectar Triantis has impressed during his loan spell with Hibernian.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibernian manager David Gray has suggested there are “loads of ifs and buts” surrounding the possibility of his side making a permanent move for Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis this summer.

The Australian is currently enjoying his second stint at Easter Road having spent a spell in Edinburgh last season, and has impressed immensely after being converted into a central midfielder by Gray and his coaching staff. Indeed, Triantis has featured in 19 Scottish Premiership matches in his new position this season, and has recorded two goals and two assists across his last six outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understandably, Gray has hinted that he would ideally like to keep the 21-year-old around beyond the expiration of his loan agreement, but the Hibs boss has also admitted that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Triantis’ future.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, he said: “Obviously he's doing really well at the moment. With Nectar, he's obviously contracted to a Championship club. They're doing really well as well, Sunderland, so a lot will probably depend on what happens with them. They have aspirations to try and get promoted to the Premier League.

“He's still there next season, so what does that look like for Nectar? There are loads of ifs and buts on how that can change moving forward. One thing I would say from our point of view is I think he's doing really well, which is great, the fact we're talking about him, the fact that he's getting better all the time in that position and he's enjoying football. So that's the biggest thing I take out of it. He's learning, he's getting better all the time, he's desperate to keep improving and he's enjoying himself and training every day. So he's in a good place and hopefully that can continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Sunderland’s recent form and his own hopes for the future in a recent interview, Triantis said: “I am not surprised to see the side [Sunderland] doing so well. When you have a group of players who are constantly gathering experience, eventually the young stars will shine. I have a lot of love for Sunderland. This is my club. The aim is to be a consistent feature in red and white one day, but for now, I am focusing on my time with Hibs.

“I am pushing really hard to be at the top of my game and achieve a call-up to the national team. There is a camp in March that I have hope for but if not, I will keep working. Every player dreams of featuring for their country and I am no different. I’d like to think I am going in the right direction to merit an inclusion.”

He added: “I am loving every moment with Hibs, I think everyone can see that from my performances. My whole game is developing to a new level. I feel like a different player to last season. The biggest challenge has been overcoming adversity. I have had a lot of growing up to do but I am constantly working hard to continue this momentum.”