Burnley are understood to be keen on PSG talent Ayman Kari.

Burnley have made a bid to sign one-time Sunderland transfer target Ayman Kari, according to reports.

The Black Cats were linked with a move for the midfielder during the summer transfer window, with claims from France that Regis Le Bris’ side were looking to secure a deadline day loan deal for the Paris Saint-Germain talent.

Kari spent the second half of last season out on loan at Le Bris’ former club, FC Lorient, and subsequent reports from French outlet Le10 Sport seemingly suggested that Sunderland may have dodged a bullet by failing to wrap up an agreement for the 20-year-old. Back in September, it was reported that the player was expected to return to the French capital and play some part in PSG’s first team squad this season, but instead returned to the Parc des Princes in an unsuitable physical condition, with Le10 Sport stating that he was “overweight”, and that he showed a lack of motivation in pre-season.

It is within this context that he has failed to make a single appearance for PSG so far this term, but according to reports in France, Burnley look set to offer him a fresh start in the Championship. As per Foot Mercato, Kari is “considered one of PSG's biggest talents in recent years”, but is out of contract in June and is “torn between staying until the end of his contract and trying to relaunch himself far from Paris”.

To that end, it is suggested that he has a “firm contract offer” of a four-and-a-half year deal from Burnley. The Clarets are also said to be offering PSG compensation of around £633,000, as well as a resale clause guaranteeing the French giants 35% of any future transfer fee for the player. Alongside Scott Parker’s side, Foot Mercato also state that “top clubs in the Jupiler Pro League are also on the lookout and could quickly try their luck”.

Burnley have already completed three signings this January, moving to bring in full-back Oliver Sonne, striker Ashley Barnes, and free agent midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. Speaking after his arrival at Turf Moor, the former Newcastle United and Liverpool man said: “It feels amazing to get it done. It’s been quite a long process, but it’s all done now and I’m excited for it. I like the club as a whole, every time I have played against Burnley at Turf Moor it’s been tough, but I’m part of this team now and my aim is to do my best to help this club get back into the Premier League, where it belongs.”

At the time of writing, Burnley currently sit third in the Championship table, two points ahead of Sunderland and three points adrift of league leaders Leeds United, who they face in a highly-anticipated clash at Turf Moor on Monday evening.