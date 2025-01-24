The Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle team and injury news with 9 out and 4 doubts - gallery

Sunderland are looking to continue their promising form at home to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland are back in Championship action at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

They face a Plymouth Argyle side eager to bounce back from a heavy defeat at home to Burnley in midweek, having been 5-0 down at half time. Both bosses have a number of injury and selection issues to consider. Here’s all the latest team news as we have it...

Mayenda was pictured in training out in Portugal this week, indicating that he has successfully come through the concussion protocols as Sunderland had hoped. Should be available this weekend and will be very interesting to see who starts up front for the Black Cats. | David Davies/PA Wire

Smyth was hit with a three-game ban for violent conduct after an incident that was not seen by the officials in the recent game with Preston North End. Saturday is the final game of his suspension. | Getty Images

Ballard has been pictured training with team mates in Portugal, a massive boost ahead of the play-offs. Le Bris hopes to have him in the squad at least this weekend, providing he comes through the final training sessions well. | Frank Reid

The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs. Was pictured on the grass out in Portugal which is a very encouraging sign. | Frank Reid

