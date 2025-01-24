Sunderland are back in Championship action at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
They face a Plymouth Argyle side eager to bounce back from a heavy defeat at home to Burnley in midweek, having been 5-0 down at half time. Both bosses have a number of injury and selection issues to consider. Here’s all the latest team news as we have it...
1. Eliezer Mayenda - available
Mayenda was pictured in training out in Portugal this week, indicating that he has successfully come through the concussion protocols as Sunderland had hoped. Should be available this weekend and will be very interesting to see who starts up front for the Black Cats. | David Davies/PA Wire
2. Paul Smyth - suspended
Smyth was hit with a three-game ban for violent conduct after an incident that was not seen by the officials in the recent game with Preston North End. Saturday is the final game of his suspension. | Getty Images
3. Dan Ballard - doubt
Ballard has been pictured training with team mates in Portugal, a massive boost ahead of the play-offs. Le Bris hopes to have him in the squad at least this weekend, providing he comes through the final training sessions well. | Frank Reid
4. Romaine Mundle - doubt
The Sunderland winger is sidelined with a hamstring injury but Sunderland remain confident he'll be back for the play-offs. Was pictured on the grass out in Portugal which is a very encouraging sign. | Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.