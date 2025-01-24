Transfer news: Chuba Akpom stance on potential Sunderland move outlined

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Chuba Akpom.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ajax striker Chuba Akpom has “no interest” in signing for Sunderland this January transfer window, according to reports.

The 29-year-old emerged as an apparent target for the Black Cats on Thursday, with French outlet Foot Mercato suggesting that the former Middlesbrough star was one option on Kristjaan Speakman’s radar in the aftermath of failed swoops for Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon, both of whom have signed for Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since those reports, however, Ajax have been in Europa League action, losing 1-0 to Latvian side FC RFS. Akpom was introduced as a 73rd minute substitute in that clash, and in a subsequent match report from Dutch publication AD, the forward’s stance on a move to the Stadium of Light was laid bare. The outlet states: “Chuba Akpom has no interest in Sunderland”.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Alongside the Black Cats, French sides Lille and RC Lens have both been credited with an interest in the player, but it is unclear as to whether Akpom is opposed to an exit involving Sunderland specifically, or whether he has no desire to leave Ajax whatsoever.

Akpom began his career as a youth prospect with Arsenal, and would go on to make 12 first team appearances for the Gunners. During his time in North London, he enjoyed loan stints with the likes of Brentford, Coventry City, Hull City, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as Belgian side Sint-Truiden. In 2018, he left Arsenal on a permanent basis to sign for Greek outfit PAOK Salonika, but returned to England two years later to join Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a prolific stint on Teesside, Akpom registered 34 goals in 82 outings - a record that convinced Ajax to sign him for a fee of around £12.2 million, including add-ons. Since arriving in Amsterdam, the striker has hit 23 goals in 66 matches.

Akpom is the latest in a long list of apparent centre-forward targets linked with Wearside in recent weeks. As well as the aforementioned Brereton Diaz and Cannon, Sunderland have also been touted as admirers of Croatian talent Matija Frigan, who plies his trade in Belgium for KVC Westerlo.

Speaking in a press conference earlier in the week about his side’s recruitment plans, head coach Regis Le Bris said: “There is nothing [close at the moment]. We’re focused on the next game so there’s nothing to say right now. The market is open with a lot of speculation and rumours.

“There is a lot of work behind the scenes but it is difficult to comment on speculation. At the moment we want to reinforce that [striker] position, it's clear, but we have to find the right profile. It's still a question of connection. We can be interested by one profile but on the other side the player has to be connected with us. It's still a meeting and so far it's not done.”