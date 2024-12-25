Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland could look to recruit attacking reinforcements in the new year.

As August gave way to September, Sunderland fans shuffled their expectations with nervous trepidation. Much had been made of the club’s efforts to sign a reliable and lethal centre forward during the summer transfer window, and at that fledgling stage of the campaign, it was wholly unclear as to whether they had succeeded in executing that brief or not.

Eliezer Mayenda had come haring out of the traps with an unexpected precociousness, but debate still raged over whether Wilson Isidor was actually a striker at all, and Ahmed Abdullahi - a player still yet to make his debut in red and white at the time of writing - represented an immensely unknown entity. Little has changed in that regard.

Of course, a few weeks later, free agent Aaron Connolly would be added to that cohort, while teenage starlet Trey Ogunsuyi continues to lurk with intent on the periphery following his electric - and prolonged - run of form at youth level. But as January looms over the horizon, many of the questions that nagged away at sceptical minds on Wearside earlier in the year still persist.

Between them, Isidor, Mayenda, and Connolly have fewer than 10 goals to their collective names this season. As mentioned, Abdullahi is still in recovery following a groin injury, while Ogunsuyi, for all of his promise, is yet to make his first team debut. In other words, there is a strong argument to be made for Sunderland going out and recruiting another proven goalscorer in the coming weeks.

And it would appear that it is an argument those at the club are partial too, as well. In a press conference last week, when asked about the Black Cats’ plans for the winter market, head coach Regis Le Bris said: “Probably [forward will be priority]. We'll have specific attention on one or two players who can help, but it's not an easy task. The group is strong with many young players and surprises. Some of them were not expected to play at that level but because they've had opportunities to play, which is the identity of the club, they've shown they are able to play.

“Now it's a question of consistency, injuries and opportunities as well. It's a question of connection. It's not just signing a player, it's someone who has to fit with the project and the dynamic of the team. It's not an easy task.”

But tricky as it may be, you suspect that bringing in the right attacking option next month could be the timely boost that Sunderland need to properly ignite their promotion hopes over the second half of the campaign. By no means is an overhaul needed, either.

Le Bris speaks of quality over quantity in January, and with good reason. He may have stumbled into something of a lean spell of late, but for the most part leading man Isidor has been superb at the point of attack. Elsewhere, Connolly is understandably still finding his feet on Wearside, but possesses an undeniable knack for finishing when at his best, while Mayenda’s application and willingness to hassle and harry can rarely be faulted. And hey, who knows, perhaps the lesser-spotted Abdullahi is the second coming of Eusebio incarnate. At the very least, we have no evidence to the contrary, presently speaking...

Throwing in another high quality proposition certainly wouldn’t hurt matters though - on that, we can surely all agree. To that end, it remains to be seen what type of deal Sunderland choose to pursue in January. Will it be a statement of intent investment that sets out the Black Cats’ stall as legitimate - and hungry - promotion contenders? Will it be a prodigious talent from the lower leagues with a point to prove, itching to make an overdue step up to the Championship? Will it be a canny and cost effective Premier League loan swoop - the kind of which we have seen so often in recent seasons at the Stadium of Light?

Only time will tell, of course, but at the very least, it is pleasing to hear Le Bris hint at Sunderland’s plans with such unabashed clarity. They don’t need a lot, but they do need to get it right. If they do, it could prove to be a significant difference-maker as the home straight of the promotion race comes into sight.