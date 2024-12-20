The Sunderland and Norwich City team and injury news with eleven ruled out and two doubts - gallery

Sunderland are back in action at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland play their final home game of the year on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Norwich City to the Stadium of Light.

Here’s the key team news across both teams as we have it...

Le Bris revealed on Thursday that Hjelde could miss the game through injury. It's only a minor issue, and so the defender will be back after the international break either way.

1. Leo Hjelde - doubt

Le Bris revealed on Thursday that Hjelde could miss the game through injury. It's only a minor issue, and so the defender will be back after the international break either way.

The influential midfielder, once a Sunderland transfer target, has been ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury but could be back after the international break.

2. Jack Rudoni - out

The influential midfielder, once a Sunderland transfer target, has been ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury but could be back after the international break.

Le Bris confirmed last week that Le Fee is making good progress in his recovery from injury and could even be back after the March international break. That would be a big boost for Sunderland.

3. Enzo Le Fee - out

Le Bris confirmed last week that Le Fee is making good progress in his recovery from injury and could even be back after the March international break. That would be a big boost for Sunderland.

Sheaf was a surprise absentee as Coventry City lost to Derby County in midweek. Frank Lampard didn't reveal what the issue was after the game and said the club would have to see if he was available for Sunderland's visit.

4. Ben Sheaf - doubt

Sheaf was a surprise absentee as Coventry City lost to Derby County in midweek. Frank Lampard didn't reveal what the issue was after the game and said the club would have to see if he was available for Sunderland's visit.

