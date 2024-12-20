Aaron Connolly has not started for Sunderland since scoring against Millwall

Régis Le Bris says there will be opportunities for Aaron Connolly to impress over the festive period and says he has been encouraged by the striker’s performances in training over the last week.

Connolly’s recent game time has been limited despite him scoring at Millwall in what was just his second start for the club. Le Bris is nevertheless convinced that the 24-year-old will get chances over a busy period of five Championship games in sixteen days.

“We will 100 per cent need him over this period, 100 per cent,” Le Bris said.

“It's still a long journey for Aaron. When he came here, he had been through a tough period and I think the first stage was very positive for him. Then you have to face with the reality and when you are a professional footballer at this level, it is difficult to maintain and probably he struggled for a little bit. But this last week for example, has been very positive for him. So I think that this period could be positive for him.”

Le Bris is likely to keep faith with Wilson Isidor when Norwich City visit the Stadium of Light, despite the French striker having gone six games without a goal. The Sunderland head coach has spoken regularly of Isidor’s importance to the team’s all-round game but has outlined the scenario in which he thinks Connolly in particular is going to be important over the coming games.

“It is a different style of play [between the two],” Le Bris said.

“Wilson is very useful for our style of play because he is so mobile, can run in behind, always involved in the different phases of play. He is a good finisher even if he has not scored as much of late. For this league and the style of play we have, he fits well. Aaron is a little different in style, he is a good footballer and is probably more important when we play against a low block. I think this is something we will have to face during this period and we are going to need a good, strong Aaron.”

Le Bris’s options in forward areas should be boosted by the return of Ian Poveda to the matchday squad.