Sunderland head coach reiterates January transfer message and outlines likely priority

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST

Sunderland are looking to strengthen their attacking options in the January window

Régis Le Bris expects strengthening in the final third to be Sunderland’s priority in the January window and has reiterated that the club will be focusing on quality over quantity.

Sunderland are looking to make additions who can impact their promotion push, though Le Bris has previously said that the progress of the club’s injured players will impact the extent of the business they do. Ian Poveda is back in full training, while Salis Abdul Samed and Ahmed Abdullahi could make their debut at the end of the year.

Romaine Mundle and Alan Browne are also expected back at the start of January. Le Bris says he is happy with the squad generally, though more depth could be key in the final months of the campaign.

“Probably [forward will be priority],” Le Bris said.

“We'll have specific attention on one or two players who can help, but it's not an easy task. The group is strong with many young players and surprises. Some of them were not expected to play at that level but because they've had opportunities to play, which is the identity of the club, they've shown they are able to play.

“Now it's a question of consistency, injuries and opportunities as well. It's a question of connection. It's not just signing a player, it's someone who has to fit with the project and the dynamic of the team. It's not an easy task.”

A number of fringe players could leave the club over the course of the month, including Nazariy Rusyn and Abdoullah Ba.

News you can trust since 1873
