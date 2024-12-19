WhoScored best players in the Championship including Sunderland, Sheffield United and QPR men

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 19th Dec 2024, 20:00 BST

Sunderland are back in Championship action this weekend

Sunderland have the chance to bolster their ranks with some new faces in the upcoming January transfer window. They also have the opportunity to offload some individuals should they wish to.

Regis Le Bris was brought in as their new manager in the summer and the Frenchman arrived at the Stadium of Light as a bit of an unknown quantity. The Black Cats have impressed so far this season and are currently sat in the play-offs as they eye promotion to the Premier League.

Using ratings collected by WhoScored, here is a look at the top 10 best players in the league in this campaign to date....

WhoScored rating: 7.13

1. 10. Oliver Arblaster, Sheffield United

WhoScored rating: 7.13 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
7.13

2. 9. Romaine Mundle, Sunderland

7.13 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
7.13

3. 8. Jobe Bellingham, Sunderland

7.13 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
7.16

4. 7. Viktor Johansson, Stoke City

7.16 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice