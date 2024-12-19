Sunderland have the chance to bolster their ranks with some new faces in the upcoming January transfer window. They also have the opportunity to offload some individuals should they wish to.

Regis Le Bris was brought in as their new manager in the summer and the Frenchman arrived at the Stadium of Light as a bit of an unknown quantity. The Black Cats have impressed so far this season and are currently sat in the play-offs as they eye promotion to the Premier League.

Using ratings collected by WhoScored, here is a look at the top 10 best players in the league in this campaign to date....