Le Bris has been trialling a new position for his young striker amid a number of injuries in attacking areas

Régis Le Bris admits that Eliezer Mayenda will likely have to continue in a wide role for the time being as he waits for Romaine Mundle to return to fitness.

Mayenda was Sunderland’s starting striker in the opening weeks of the campaign and impressed with his performance level both in and out of possession, before injury opened the door for Wilson Isidor to move infield. Le Bris has kept the faith with Isidor since, with Aaron Connolly another emerging option.

With Mundle and Ian Poveda both sidelined, Mayenda has made his most recent appearances out wide and while Le Bris knows it isn’t ideal for either player or his team, he’s confident the youngster can make an impact.

Le Bris said: “Probably his best position so far is as a No.9 but because we don't have many solutions on the wings right now I try to convince him to play as a right winger. He's taken it really good. He could be convinced.

“He has many qualities and he's still young. When you're young like that you don't have many experiences, so we trust this option. I've said to him 'I don't expect you to play like an experienced winger but give your best and we will see because you have many qualities'.”

Le Bris is hopeful that Poveda will be able to feature over the course of the festive programme, while Mundle should return in early January.