Ex-Sunderland boss Lee Johnson among early favourites for newly-vacated EFL role

The ex-Sunderland boss is said to be in contention for a new role with managerless Northampton Town

Former Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has emerged as an early contender for the newly-vacant Northampton Town job, according to bookmakers.

The League One outfit parted company with Jon Brady this week after the 49-year-old handed in his resignation following a three-and-a-half year stint at Sixfields Stadium. Town currently find themselves languishing 21st in the table after a run of six matches without a win.

The club said they received Brady's resignation on Wednesday and accepted it "given the circumstances". Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "We really appreciate what Jon has done for the club, initially within the academy and over the last four years or so as first-team manager.

"I personally appreciated Jon's kind words earlier this week when he acknowledged how well-supported he had been by the club. However we also all fully understand the real pressures that come with being a manager and while we all would have preferred things to be different, we understand Jon's decision. We will now work with Jon and the LMA [League Managers' Association] on his exit agreement."

Following Brady’s departure, a number of names have already been touted as potential replacements. At the time of writing, Leam Richardson - who was most recently in charge at Rotherham United - leads the pack at odds of 5/2. Just behind him, Johnson and ex-Wales national boss Rob Page are both priced at 3/1. Other notable names said to be in the running are Scott Brown at 7/2, Michael Appleton at 5/1, and Neil Lennon at 6/1.

Johnson spent a little over a year in charge of Sunderland, joining in December 2020 and leaving the club in January 2022. In total, oversaw 78 matches during his tenure on Wearside - winning 42, drawing 17, and losing 19. Since leaving the Stadium of Light, he has spent spells with Hibernian, and more recently, Fleetwood Town. He has been out of work since departing Fleetwood in December of last year.