The weather outside was frightful - but Sunderland’s shoppers still had to endure one last year of Christmas bargain hunting in the open air 37 years ago.

A roof was on the way for the town centre shopping precinct.

Sunderland's shoppers doing their 1980s Christmas present hunting without the cover of a roof. | se

All on hold in 1987

But officials did not want to disturb festive customers while they were out grabbing gifts, so they put the whole thing on hold until Christmas was over in 1987.

It was a multi-million pound process which was stalled but it was only halted for a short while.

A spokesman from the Sunderland Town Planning Department said: “We are going to let people do their Christmas shopping, so work is to stop until after Christmas.”

Out in the cold as they do their Christmas shopping in Sunderland. | se

It had to be done for Sunderland to ‘stay in the race’

This meant a peaceful festive season for the shoppers as they browsed for bargains.

The new-look building was taking shape in conjunction with Heron Property Corporation and Sunderland Council.

The town planner added: “If the town is to stay in the race against complexes like the Metro Centre the roof must be built to compete and keep customers.

£14million of town centre investment

The roof was expected to cost around £14.25million to complete and was being built so shoppers would be able to shop in warmth and in comfort.

The Bridges taking shape in an Echo archive photo from 1988. | se

Mrs McEwan, a shopper from Murton, said at the time: “It is freezing when you come in the town centre. It does need to be covered in.”

The shopping precinct was first opened in the late 1960s and at that time it was one of the first of its kind.

Tell us about your memories of shopping in Sunderland in the days before the precinct was covered in.