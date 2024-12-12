Sunderland are back in Championship action this weekend

Departing Millwall boss Neil Harris believes the ‘experience’ of Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will give the Blades the edge in the Championship promotion race ahead of the likes of Sunderland, Leeds United and Burnley. The South Yorkshire outfit beat the Lions 1-0 at The Den on Wednesday night with striker Rhian Brewster scoring the winner.

Wilder’s men are now top of the table and have 42 points on the board as they look to gain an immediate return to the Premier League. They slipped out of the top flight earlier this year after they finished in the bottom three along with Luton Town and Burnley. Sunderland are currently positioned in fourth and are five points behind Sheffield United now. The Black Cats drew 1-1 at home to Bristol City on Tuesday evening and needed a late equaliser from winger Patrick Roberts to take a point.

Harris, who is leaving Millwall after their match this weekend against Middlesbrough, has said: “All the top sides have top players. The difference is that Sheffield United have real experience in a leader and top, top bloke in Chris Wilder. And a successful manager, which is a big help. They can do both ends of the pitch. At the top end of the pitch, they're free-flowing and quality. Back end, they're really aggressive and defend their box. That's what gives them I think the slight edge on everybody else in the division. And, they're bloody good on set plays.”

He added: “Sheffield United have got some really good players and controlled the ball really well. I thought we were the most dangerous team throughout the 90 minutes but that's the difference, and that's why teams like Leeds and Burnley and Middlesbrough are top sides. At the top end of the pitch, it makes a difference.

“Ultimately, that's where games are won and lost in both boxes. And we just didn't have the killer instinct or the quality to find that moment. We did against Leeds, we did against Burnley, and we should have beat Sunderland. So we have had it here. Just tonight, we didn't.”

Millwall have a big decision to make on who to bring in as Harris’ replacement. Speaking after their victory against the Lions, Wilder said: “We were by no means perfect but performance sometimes suffers when you really have to dig in and get a result. This is, as always, a tough place to come and get a result. There have been plenty of teams who have not got results here, even this year and in the past, and even us as well. The win is important, to get that result was a big one."

Sunderland are back in action on Saturday with an away trip to Swansea City as they look to build some momentum over the festive period. Regis Le Bris’ side then have matches over Christmas against Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City before they kick-start 2025 with a home clash against Sheffield United.