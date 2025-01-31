Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How does Sunderland's squad value compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Sunderland are still hoping to add to their squad over the final days of the January transfer window as they look to boost their hopes of securing promotion into the Premier League.

As it stands, the Black Cats have only completed one incoming deal as head coach Regis Le Bris was reunited with Roma attacking midfielder Enzo Le Fee after the duo worked together during their time at French club Lorient. The half-season loan deal for the 24-year-old could be converted into a permanent switch to Wearside if Sunderland can see off the challenges of the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United and bring a successful end to their promotion push.

There have been departures from the Stadium of Light over the last month after striker Aaron Connolly joined former Black Cats boss Alex Neil at Championship rivals Millwall and Nazariy Rusyn completed a loan switch to Croatian club Hadjuk Split. Youngster Zak Johnson also left the club on a temporary basis after he agreed to spend the rest of the 2024/25 season with League Two club Notts County after making two senior appearances for the Black Cats earlier this season.

With just days to go in the January transfer window, there have been suggestions Sunderland could make late moves for Southampton striker Cameron Archer and former Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom. However, the latest links have has claimed the Black Cats are in the mix to sign St. Gallen's French striker Willem Guebbels. There seems to be an acceptance Sunderland must boost their ranks in a bid to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League - but how does the current value of the Black Cats squad compare to the clubs they are competing alongside in the Championship this season?

Championship squad values

24. Oxford United - €19.78m 23. Portsmouth - €21.88m 22. Derby County - €24.45m 21. Plymouth Argyle - €27.75m 20. Sheffield Wednesday - €33.10 19. Millwall - €33.23m 18. Preston North End - €40.90m 17. Watford - €41.00m 16. Bristol City - €43.80m 15. Swansea City - €41.10m 14. Queens Park Rangers - €43.65m 13. Blackburn Rovers - €49.35m 12. Cardiff City - €49.60m 11. Stoke City - €51.05m 10. West Bromwich Albion - €58.60m 9. Hull City - €77.20m 8. Coventry City - €79.30m 7. Norwich City - €92.65m 6. Middlesbrough - €99.25m 5. Luton Town - €99.58m 4. Sheffield United - €119.40m 3. Sunderland - €132.58m 2. Burnley - €165.55m 1. Leeds United - €173.50m