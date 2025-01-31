Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with a double striker deal before the window closes on Monday evening

Sunderland continue to be linked with several players before next week’s transfer deadline.

The Black Cats and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman are monitoring a number of potential targets ahead of the deadline at 11pm on Monday. Here, we’ll bring you all of the latest transfer news that you may have missed:

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano posted the following on X on Thursday evening: "Sunderland are working to bring in new player…but it won’t be Chuba Akpom from Ajax despite links, as there are other clubs in concrete talks."

Another new name linked with Sunderland on Thursday night was St. Gallen's French striker Willem Guebbels. Foot Mercato say the striker also has interest from Bundesliga side Union Berlin and Sunderland's Championship rivals Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers.

A fresh report from 4-4-2 states that: “St Gallen want to keep Willem Geubbels and only an outrageously high offer could tempt them but that amount has been reached with the rumoured offers, very possible the player moves during this window.”

In other news, Sunderland are reportedly “ready to make a bid” to sign Southampton forward Cameron Archer on loan in the closing stages of the January transfer window, but face strong competition from Championship promotion rivals Leeds United.

TBR Football are now claiming that they are considering a move for Southampton talent Archer. The 23-year-old signed for the Saints from Aston Villa in a £15 million deal back in August, but has only made ten Premier League starts so far this season, and there is an understanding that his current employers are ready to let him leave St. Mary’s.