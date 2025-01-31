Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic are reportedly set to offer the striker a new contract amid interest from Sunderland and West Ham

Celtic are set to offer Sunderland and West Ham transfer target Daniel Cummings a new contract during the window, according to reports.

The Celtic supporter signed his first professional contract during the summer of 2022. Last season, Cummings made his breakthrough in the Lowland League Celtic B team, where he established himself as a prolific goalscorer the following season and has netted 32 times in 43 games. Both Sunderland and West Ham are thought to be keen on a move for the young striker.

However, a report from the Celtic Way claims that the Premiership champions “are set to offer Daniel Cummings a new contract” in order to try and keep him in Hoops. It is noted, however, that “the 18-year-old has options from England and across Europe as interest in his services mounts.”

Cummings’ present deal is set to expire this summer. In May 2023, the attacker scored the decider in a 6-5 win against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final, attracting national headlines and has started this season averaging more than a goal per game with the B Team while also playing for Celtic’s youth teams in the league and in Europe.

Sunderland are thought to be in the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of Monday’s 11pm deadline. The Black Cats have been linked with Cameron Archer from Southampton but will likely face competition from Leeds United. Régis Le Bris’ first-team return to action on Monday against Middlesbrough, further complicating the club’s final plans in the winter window.