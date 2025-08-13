All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation.

Lloyd Kelly has been presented as a transfer option to a number of Premier League sides this summer, including Sunderland, Crystal Palace, and Wolves, according to reports.

The former Newcastle United defender is currently on the books at Italian giants Juventus, having swapped Tyneside for Turin in a £15 million permanent deal earlier in the window following a six-month loan stint. Recent reports from Italy suggested that Sunderland have already lodged an enquiry about the 26-year-old’s availability, with Juve having supposedly placed an asking price of around £15.5 million to £17.2 million on his head. For his part, Kelly is said to be content with his situation on the continent, and is not actively looking to seal an exit in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, according to an update from Ryan Taylor of the Daily Mirror, intermediaries have offered the ex-Bournemouth talent to several English sides, including Sunderland, Crystal Palace, and Wolves. As yet, it is unclear as to whether any of that trio will look to push ahead with a move between now and the end of the transfer window.

Nectar Triantis changes international allegiance

Elsewhere, Sunderland talent Nectar Triantis has switched his international allegiance from Australia to Greece, according to journalist James Dodd. The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign during a loan stint with Hibernian last season, and ultimately did enough to earn a call-up to the Socceroos’ senior set-up.

Despite being part of the squad for a handful of World Cup qualifiers, however, he failed to make his debut for Tony Popovic’s men, and has now taken the decision to represent Greece - who he also qualifies for - from here on out.

Addressing the decision over which country he would choose earlier in the year, Triantis said: “There’s been interest from both nations… I’m open to both. There’s a place in my heart for Greece and Australia. I’ve had discussions with Greece. They’re open to the possibility. It’s not something I’ve fully committed to or shut down. Everything’s very open. I think it’s wherever my heart takes me. I’m giving it time to settle, to clear the dust. It’s really about where I feel most at home and comfortable.”

He added: “I know the feeling from a youth level, and it’s always an honour to represent a country. So whatever path I go down at an international level, it’s always a great honour.” At club level, speculation continues to mount over Triantis’ future at Sunderland, with several clubs credited with an interest in the versatile talent in recent weeks. Most recently, the likes of West Brom and Derby County have been touted as admirers.

