Sunderland linked with £83.3m worth of talent as summer transfer activity continues to gather pace

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been linked with a combined £83.3million worth of potential transfer business as the club’s recruitment drive gathers pace. In the last 48 hours alone, the Black Cats have been credited with interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli, Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly and Valencia centre-back César Tárrega.

While one bid has already been rejected and another target appears intent on staying put, Sunderland remain active across multiple markets as Régis Le Bris looks to further strengthen his squad. Here’s the latest on those pursuits, plus updates on Loïc Badé, Sacha Boey and ongoing speculation around midfielder Chris Rigg. Here, we take a look:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ghisolfi spotted at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Sunderland sporting director Florent Ghisolfi was spotted at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday, paying a visit to former club Lens. While officially a courtesy call, his presence has inevitably sparked speculation linking RB Leipzig striker Loïs Openda with a move to Wearside.

Reports in Germany continue to suggest that the Belgian forward could be on the move this summer, with a price tag of around £51million said to have been set by Leipzig. Openda, 25, left Lens in 2022 for a deal worth roughly £37million plus £5million in bonuses, as well as a percentage of any future sale – meaning any transfer could also benefit the Ligue 1 side financially. The striker remains under contract in the Bundesliga until 2028, but his prolific record in France and Germany ensures his name is regularly linked with Premier League clubs.

Tárrega bid rejected

Reports in Spain claim Sunderland made a late bid worth over £17million for Valencia defender César Tárrega. Both the club and the player swiftly rejected the approach, and Tárrega has since signed a new long-term contract running until 2030.

Adli race heats up

Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli is attracting strong Premier League interest, with Sunderland, Bournemouth and Marseille all named as suitors. German outlet Kicker report that the 24-year-old Morocco international has a price tag of around £25.5million and is tied to Bayer until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly enquiry lodged

Sunderland have made an enquiry for Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly, valued between £15.3million and £17million. The former Bournemouth captain only joined the Serie A side earlier this year, but Juve are prepared to sell if a bid meets their asking price. His future could hinge on whether Sunderland decide to follow up with a formal offer.

Badé to Bayer close

Loïc Badé’s move from Sevilla to Bayer Leverkusen looks set to happen, with Erik ten Hag already speaking to the player. Sevilla rejected an opening £21.3million bid, holding out for closer to £29.8million, but are expected to agree a fee nearer £25.5million. Sunderland have previously been linked with the French defender but appear to have been beaten to the deal.

Boey stance unchanged

Bayern Munich full-back Sacha Boey, linked with Sunderland, Marseille and several Turkish clubs, is not looking to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer. The 24-year-old Frenchman is under contract until 2028 and valued at around £15.3million.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigg interest rebuffed

TEAMtalk report that Everton remain interested in Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg but are unwilling to meet the £40million valuation. The Toffees are believed to value the 17-year-old closer to £15million, leaving the two clubs far apart. Rival interest is expected if Sunderland’s stance softens, though Rigg still has two years left on his current deal.