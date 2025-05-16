Tickets for Sunderland’s play-off final against Sheffield United are now sold out

Tickets for Sunderland’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United have now sold out, the club have confirmed.

The Black Cats sealed their place in the showpiece fixture with a stunning late triumph over Coventry City on Tuesday, and have been allocated some 35,531 tickets for their trip to Wembley.

Tickets were released to 2024/25 season card holders on Wednesday, with supporters who had either renewed or purchased a 2025/26 season card, or who bought a six-game package during the current campaign, then granted access on Friday morning. And since then, the Black Cats have released a statement updating supporters on the current situation.

What have Sunderland said about ticket sales for the Championship play-off final?

In a statement released on Friday morning, the club said: “Tickets for the 2025 Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final are now sold out! Regis Le Bris and his team will be backed by 35,531 supporters at Wembley Stadium, as the red and white army return to the capital.

“Following a semi-final victory over Coventry City, the Black Cats will face Sheffield United on Saturday 24 May (KO 3pm). A further communication will be issued to supporters in advance should any additional tickets become available.”

Will VAR be in action during Sunderland vs Sheffield United at Wembley?

The Championship play-off final will also include the use of VAR, semi-automated offside technology and in-stadia announcements, the EFL have now confirmed. The use of VAR in the play-offs is decided on a season-by-season basis, but the system was in place for all three EFL play-off finals—Championship, League One and League Two—at Wembley last season. That has been the case since the 2021/22 campaign.

Is there a kick-off time for Sunderland vs Sheffield United at Wembley yet?

The EFL have announced that Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley will kick off at 3pm.

Scheduling for the EFL play-off finals typically involves input from broadcasters, clubs, local authorities, and stadium officials, with a view to balancing TV coverage, safety, and logistical planning for travelling supporters. Last season’s Championship final kicked off at 3pm, though previous years have also seen earlier start times.

