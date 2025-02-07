Sunderland host Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Sunderland will be looking to build on an unbeaten January when they take on Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon. The Black Cats remain in the hunt for automatic promotion from the Championship this season, and are currently three points adrift of the top two heading into another potentially vital weekend of action in the second tier.

For their part, the Hornets are currently on a losing streak of three matches, and will be eager to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich City last time out. As for Sunderland, they saw off local rivals Middlesbrough in dramatic fashion at the Riverside on Monday evening, coming from behind to win 3-2 courtesy of a late own goal.

Reflecting on his side’s performance in that match, head coach Le Bris said: "I think that Middlesbrough started very well, they played really good football. We expected this but when you are on the pitch, you have to manage the situation. They played very well in the first half and we conceded many situations, I think we were lucky not to concede a second goal. We stayed in the game but we were a little bit impatient, we knew they were good in possession with the ability to pin the central corridor and play out wide, in behind, through. Maybe we lost our patience in this period and were sloppy on the ball. Progressively, we got back into the game but not enough for this contest, this team.

"During half time we spoke about the character we needed, that we needed more passion and more confidence. The second half was very good, I think. It was an intense game against a strong game, away from home. We had to play with passion to find that extra percent. We knew that this would make the difference."

But as attention now turns to Saturday’s contest, here’s everything you need to know about how to keep up to date with all of the action...

When does Sunderland vs Watford kick off?

Sunderland will play Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday lunchtime in the Championship, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 12.30pm GMT.

Is Sunderland vs Watford on TV?

Yes, Sunderland vs Watford will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 11am on both channels. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Watford?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Watford?

Tickets for Sunderland's clash with Watford are still available. Fans can purchase tickets through the Black Cats’ official website here.