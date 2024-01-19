The very latest transfer gossip regarding Sunderland from around the web rounded up in one place.

Sunderland face Hull City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light this evening with Michael Beale's side hoping to bounce back from last weekend's loss to Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

To add to that, the January transfer window is now 19 days old and Sunderland have yet to conclude a first-team incoming or outcoming deal with time rapidly evaporating.

There have though, been plenty of rumours and gossip swirling around the web and here, we look at the main headlines that you may have missed ahead of the game against Hull City:

Sunderland wanted to appoint Will Still, the young English manager of French club Reims, but would not pay the compensation needed to extract from his contract and instead appointed Michael Beale, who was very much the club's second choice. (The Telegraph)

Sunderland have received an official approach from Turkish side Sivasspor for midfielder Alex Pritchard, who is entering the final six months of his contract at the Stadium of Light. (Sports Digitale)

Birmingham City, who are now managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, are also said to ve keen on a deal for Pritchard alongside Turkish side Sivasspor and MLS outfit Colorado Rapids. (The Telegraph)

Bristol City are hoping to conclude a deal to sign highly-rated Aldershot Town attacking midfielder Josh Stokes, who has also been linked with a move to Sunderland during the January window. The Robins have held talks with the Shots over a £250,000 approach for the 19-year-old, who has taken the non-league scene by storm since arriving last summer for just £5,000 from AFC Sudbury. (Bristol Live)