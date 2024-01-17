Hull City team news ahead of their Championship match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hull boss Liam Rosenior says he's having to manage his squad ahead of Friday's Championship match against Sunderland - with several first-team players unavailable.

The Tigers were only able to name eight substitutes as they were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday, yet Rosenior is hopeful of more additions during the final two weeks of the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore will miss the match against Sunderland while they are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while striker Aaron Connolly remains absent due to concussion protocols. Hull have also been without Jaden Philogene, Cyrus Christie, Liam Delap and Ruben Vinagre recently, while Scott Twine's loan spell from Burnley was cut short before he moved to Bristol City this week.

"I have to be so careful at the moment because where we are as a squad, we've got injuries coming out of our ears," Rosenior told Hull Live after the defeat against Birmingham. "We've got two fantastic players at the African Nations Cup duty and we've got a huge game against Sunderland on Friday as well, so I have to manage the squad in the right way."

When asked if the club are close to making new signings, Rosenior replied: "Yes, things are close, things are ticking away. I guarantee you we're working really, really hard and like I said, in the summer window, we were really patient and in the end on deadline day, we bring in Jaden Phillogene and Tyler Morton, we want to bring the best players possible.

"The reality of the situation is we have one game left in this one this month in terms of the league, which is Sunderland on Friday night and is a massive game for us, but then that gives us the time to really make sure we get the strongest squad possible leading into the run in."