Amad Diallo has taken to social media to quash rumours of a move to Middlesbrough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amad Diallo has poured cold water on the transfer talk linking him with a move to Sunderland's North East rivals Middlesbrough.

Talk emerged earlier this week that Boro boss Michael Carrick was set to use his Manchester United 'connections' to move ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign Amad on loan during the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had also been claimed that Middlesbrough were in pole position to sign Amad as they were prepared to offer a better financial package to Manchester United compared to Sunderland.

However, the player was quick to quash these rumours and sent a direct message to the Sunderland News & Banter fan page to clarify the rumours with proof of the interaction posted online.

Speaking to the supporters' page, Amad said: "Hi mate it's AMAD. The rumours bind (sic) on a loan to Boro it's fake. If I had to come back on loan to the Championship, it would be Sunderland and not anywhere else." Amad then posted a picture to his Instagram account of him playing for the Wearsiders last season.

Amad, 21, impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 Championship goals, while the Black Cats were one of several clubs keeping an eye on the player's situation over the summer. That was before Amad sustained a lengthy knee injury in pre-season, which caused him to miss the first half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad