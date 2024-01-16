Sunderland, Chelsea and Mason Burstow all have a big decision to make in the January window - here's the latest

Chelsea youngster Mason Burstow has been struggling for regular game time in recent months, leaving all parties with a big decision to make during the January window.

So what's the situation, and what is likely to happen next? Here we run you through everything you need to know?

Do Chelsea have a recall clause for Burstow?

Yes, Chelsea can recall Burstow this month. It's increasingly commonplace for a break clause to be inserted into season-long loan deals, giving the parent club the chance to bring an end to a deal that is clearly not working out for anyone. It can also give the parent club the chance to potentially move their player further up the pyramid, and potentially on better terms, if they are succeeding.

However, there is a complication in Burstow's case. Having played in Chelsea's senior team in the opening weeks of the campaign, he has now played for two clubs this season. As such, he cannot play for another and so if Chelsea do recall him, they cannot then send him back out on loan.

So their decision is whether to bring Burstow back where he will almost certainly be limited to U21s football, or hope he can break through at Sunderland.

What's the status with Burstow, Sunderland and Chelsea as it stands?

As it stands, Chelsea and Burstow have decided that the latter option is the best. Beale has looked to try and get Burstow back involved where possible, though he is still yet to start a game under the new head coach. He introduced him at half time against Rotherham and later expressed sympathy for the youngster in what he said was a difficult game on a difficult pitch.

Speaking last week, Beale confirmed that as it stands Burstow will stay - and talked up the youngster's contribution earlier in the season. Though the goals weren't forthcoming, the team results were good.

"Mason is going to stay here I believe," Beale said.

"We've had those conversations and as it stands right now, he'll be here until the end of the season. He is training well and he did start seven games under the previous coach and the team got good results, albeit without Mason scoring. All four of the strikers who've come in, what you have to say is they might not have contributed goals but they must have contributed because the team is sitting sixth in the league."

Burstow is currently ahead of Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Hemir in the pecking order as that duo settle into life at the club, and so there remains the chance for him to try and force his way back in.

Could the situation change between now and the end of the window?

As Beale alluded to in his answer last week, it's possible. Beale has made clear that Sunderland are looking to add another number nine to their squad, and one who can immediately improve the starting XI.

