Sunderland fans have listed their questions to owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus ahead of this week's meeting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will meet with Sunderland supporter group Red and White Army (RAWA) later this week as he bids to start rebuilding bridges following the controversial Wear-Tyne derby earlier this month - and fans have been quick to put their questions to the billionaire owner.

Louis-Dreyfus was forced to issue an apology on social media after the Black Cats Bar at the Stadium of Light was redecorated with Newcastle United slogans, saying he was 'hurt and disgusted' by the images. The arrangements for the derby had already been a source of significant controversy even before the redecoration of the bar, with many fans unimpressed that season-card holders were moved to accommodate Newcastle United's bumper allocation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporter group the Red & White Army had criticised the club for a lack of dialogue over that decision and will be one of those attending a meeting of the supporter collective on Thursday, January 18th. Other groups such as the Branch Liaison Council, the Senior Supporter Association and the SAFC Supporters Liaison group will also attend.

But which questions - as well as the fan-led inquiries set to be pursued by RAWA - do Sunderland fans on social media want answering?

We asked Sunderland fans, via our social media channels, which questions they would put to Louis-Dreyfus if they had the chance to speak to the chairman - and this is what they said:

Chloe responded: "What’s being done about the appalling decision to drape the Black Cats Bar in black and white?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Redmond added: "Is there any reason for Alex Pritchard not being offered a new deal yet other than his age?" Tony asked: "Why is club merchandise quality awful?

Taylor Robson added: "Why the lack of transfer activity and why won’t Sunderland sign experienced players in positions we desperately need?"

Andy also had two questions: "To what extent are Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman prepared to be flexible with the model to recruit a striker and holding midfielder with some credible Championship experience? After the links with some exciting young coaches from the Continent, why have we settled on Michael Beale?"

Ethan Todd asked: "Will the commercial aspect of the club be improved upon? Is the ‘model’ going to be flexible? Harry said: "Does the head coach decide who plays or is he directed by Kristjaan Speakman?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Bowers added: "When will more funds be put into matters off the pitch which have needed proper attention for a while now? While it can & should be applauded that with the fourth lowest wage bill in the Championship, should we not increase wage structure to get to the next level?"

John asked: "You are a Marseille fan- would you give PSG fans the same concessions you gave Newcastle fans? Prevent season card holders getting their tickets and having our bar defaced! Marseille fans would run you out of town! Why is it acceptable for us to stomach?"

Andy Phillips queried: "Why has nobody been sacked for the Black Cats Bar debacle yet? Why is Michael Beale at the club? Was he the cheap option? Where are the signings?"

Fred added: "Why does he believe Michael Beale is an upgrade on Tony Mowbray? What attributes does he have that Tony Mowbray lacks? And why choose the time he did to make the change?"