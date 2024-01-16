Netflix's Sunderland 'Til I Die season three release date announced after long wait
Season three of the Netflix docu-series Sunderland 'Til I Die is set to hit screens next month.
Netflix's hit docu-series Sunderland 'Til I Die will return for a third season next month, it has now been announced.
The fly-on-the-wall documentary charted the Black Cats’ relegation from the Championship and first campaign back in League One in seasons one and two.
And while fans have been forced to wait for several years for the release of the series, they only have a matter of weeks until ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’ will return to the streaming service.
The date for the third and final season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die can be found on the Netflix App, which is dated February 13th, 2024.
The final season will consist of three episodes and chronicle Sunderland’s journey back to the Championship through their League One play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers under former head coach Alex Neil.
Ben Turner and Leo Pearlman the makers of Sunderland 'Til I Die, a production company named Fulwell73 recently the pair joined the club’s board of directors. The pair remain lifelong fans of the club.