Hull City handed major injury doubt ahead of Sunderland clash after horror collision

Hull City's Aaron Connolly could be an injury doubt ahead of Friday's Championship clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The two top-six chasing sides are set to face off against each other for the second time in a matter of weeks after Sunderland's win at Hull City on Boxing Day.

Coming into the game, however, Hull City have been handed a fresh injury worry with attacker Aaron Connolly likely a doubt after he was forced off against Norwich City. The player endured a heavy coming together with Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn with the incident occurring as the Canaries claimed a 2-1 win at The Tigers in the Championship on Saturday night.