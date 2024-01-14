Hull City handed major injury doubt ahead of Sunderland clash after horror collision
One of Hull City's key men could be a doubt ahead of Friday's clash with Sunderland in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hull City's Aaron Connolly could be an injury doubt ahead of Friday's Championship clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The two top-six chasing sides are set to face off against each other for the second time in a matter of weeks after Sunderland's win at Hull City on Boxing Day.
Coming into the game, however, Hull City have been handed a fresh injury worry with attacker Aaron Connolly likely a doubt after he was forced off against Norwich City. The player endured a heavy coming together with Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn with the incident occurring as the Canaries claimed a 2-1 win at The Tigers in the Championship on Saturday night.
The former 23-year-old former Brighton and Hove Albion player had to be substituted and instantly needed treatment following the impact. Sunderland would also go on to lose their Saturday Championship fixture 2-1 at the hands of Ipswich Town at Portman Road but luckily, didn't pick up any fresh injury concerns during the loss.