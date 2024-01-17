Amad is being linked with a loan move away from Manchester United in the January window - Phil Smith assesses here how likely a Sunderland return may be

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For an uncomfortable few hours, Sunderland fans were left weighing up the prospect of facing Middlesbrough in early February and seeing Amad line up in an opposition shirt.

Middlesbrough are one of a number of clubs in the Championship to have registered their interest in the forward, whose short-term future beyond the end of the month remains uncertain. If there has been a theme to the first half of an underwhelming January transfer window in the Championship, it is a large pool of clubs competing for a very small pool of players. Middlesbrough, it has been reported, currently have the best offer on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player himself, though, swiftly made clear that it would not be that simple. Posting a photo of himself celebrating a Sunderland goal last season, he has repeated the message from the summer: when it comes to the Championship, it is Sunderland or nowhere. The bond between player and club, and its supporters, runs deep and if Manchester United decide the 21-year-old is to drop to the Championship he will push hard for Wearside. That is Sunderland's trump card when a deal would otherwise appear tricky to do.

So what happens next? That Sunderland would be keen to bring Amad back is beyond doubt. They actually pushed to bring him back in the summer, even though he was sidelined with an injury at the time. The case they put forward was that Amad could finish his rehab at Sunderland, and then have a spell rebuilding his match fitness in a familiar environment. Manchester United would then be in a strong position to bring him back for the second half of the season if required, or leave him to continue his work ahead of any big summer decisions. In the end, United opted to keep him.

What they decide to do now is unclear. Amad has been left out of the last two squads as the speculation intensifies, though illness was believed to be a factor in that at the very start of the month. With United's form indifferent of late and fellow winger Facundo Pellistri on the brink of joining Granada on loan, there is every chance that there are opportunities for Amad between now and the end of the season. Though Alejandro Garnacho and Antony offer firm competition on Amad's favoured right flank, a cameo appearance at a crucial time against Nottingham Forest just before New Year suggests that he has made a positive impression on Erik ten Hag in training. Can they really afford to do without a potential impact player in the final third as it stands? Perhaps a strong end of their own to the transfer window may be required if they are to sanction his departure.

And while Amad may not be inclined to join a club other than Sunderland in the Championship, there is nothing to say that a Premier League or top-tier European club will not swoop if he is made available. That would surely be the best option for Manchester United, allowing them to either grow his value or his readiness for regular starts at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad