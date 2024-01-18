Sunderland transfer news with Alex Pritchard attracting interest in the final two weeks of the January window.

Turkish club Sivasspor have reportedly made an official offer to sign Sunderland playmaker Alex Pritchard.

The 30-year-old's contract on Wearside is set to expire at the end of this season, while the club were prepared to let him leave during the summer window. Turkish TV reporter Ertan Suzgun from Sports Digitale has claimed Sivasspor have made a bid to sign Pritchard this month, while Championship side Birmingham and MLS club Colorado Rapids have also been credited with interest.

After starting just four of Sunderland's first 20 league games this season, Pritchard has been a key player for the Black Cats in recent weeks. The 30-year-old has started the side's last three matches under Michael Beale, while scoring in a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year's Day.

When asked about Pritchard's contract situation ahead of Friday's Championship match against Hull, Beale replied: “Alex has been excellent since I’ve come in. He missed the first couple of games but then he’s played very well. His contract situation was ongoing before I came in, that’s between him and the club. At the moment he’s here, he’s in our team and playing well so that’s my focus.”

Pritchard signed for Sunderland in the summer of 2021, when they were in League One, and has made 114 appearances for the club. Should the Black Cats allow him to leave in January, they would want to sign a replacement first.