Sunderland are looking to strengthen their squad during the final two weeks of the January transfer window – with in and outgoings possible at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are yet to make a signing this month, with head coach Michael Beale insisting hard work is ongoing behind the scenes.
Sunderland are keen to bring in another striker before the end of the window, while they are also looking to bolster their options in central midfield and at full-back. Here are 13 deals which could still happen this month:
1. Kieffer Moore - POTENTIAL SIGNING
Sunderland and Ipswich are both said to have submitted loan offers for the Bournemouth striker. The Black Cats appear prepared to alter their transfer approach to sign the 31-year-old frontman, who is a proven goalscorer at Championship level. Photo: Ryan Pierse
2. Alex Pritchard - POTENTIAL EXIT
Sunderland were prepared to let Pritchard leave over the summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season. The 30-year-old looks more likely to stay at the Stadium of Light this month, given his impressive performances in recent weeks, yet it has been claimed Birmingham are monitoring Pritchard's situation, along with clubs overseas. Sunderland would have to find a replacement before sanctioning a deal. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Yann M'Vila - POTENTIAL SIGNING
Sunderland are looking to sign another central midfielder this month, with reports in France claiming M'Vila remains a target for the Black Cats. The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Greek club Olympiacos last season and has previously said he'd be open to a return to Wearside. Photo: Getty Images
4. Jewison Bennette - POTENTIAL EXIT
Bennette has made just one Championship appearance this season and struggled to get into the senior team's matchday squad. Sunderland are open to the idea for the 19-year-old leave on loan this month but only if the move is right. Photo: Frank Reid