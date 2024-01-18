2 . Alex Pritchard - POTENTIAL EXIT

Sunderland were prepared to let Pritchard leave over the summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season. The 30-year-old looks more likely to stay at the Stadium of Light this month, given his impressive performances in recent weeks, yet it has been claimed Birmingham are monitoring Pritchard's situation, along with clubs overseas. Sunderland would have to find a replacement before sanctioning a deal. Photo: Frank Reid