Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is reportedly attracting more interest from Premier League clubs - but what are the chances of the homegrown talent leaving Wearside?

During this month's transfer window at least, Sunderland are not in a position where they have to sell their key players, many of whom have long-term contracts at the Stadium of Light. Patterson, who has started every Championship game for the Black Cats this season, only agreed a new deal with his boyhood club in September last year, with the agreement running until the summer of 2028.

Yet the 23-year-old's performances haven't gone unnoticed, with former Sunderland goalkeeper coach David Preece telling the Echo over the summer he'd been contacted by multiple Premier League clubs doing background checks on the young stopper.

What's been reported

It was claimed last week by the Sun's Alan Nixon that Liverpool are showing interest in Patterson, with the Reds looking to provide cover for first-choice goalkeeper Alisson. The report did say a move is move likely to happen during the summer transfer window. A report from HITC then claimed Sunderland are ready to "cash in" on Patterson, with Arsenal and Manchester City said to be interested.

What has Patterson said about his Sunderland future

Back in August, following interest in the goalkeeper over the summer, Patterson told the Echo: “I’m obviously really happy here. This is my team, I have grown up supporting Sunderland. I’m happy here, content and looking forward to many more games. It’s that extra bit special being able to play in front of the Sunderland fans and being able to be on the pitch rather than as a fan really.”

After signing a new deal with the club, Patterson said in October: “It was a no-brainer for me really. You just look at how well we’re doing this season so far and it was quite straightforward. The club’s philosophy of young players and developing them, it’s a place where I want to be. It was a big factor because obviously we have some great young talent in that squad and can only get better really. I look forward to the rest of my time here.”

What was else said when Patterson signed his new deal

When Patterson extended his Sunderland contract in September, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the club's website: “We are delighted with Anthony’s progress and he’s establishing himself as one of the best young English goalkeepers, so it’s a real statement that he’s committed to a new long-term contract with us.