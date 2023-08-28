Anthony Patterson says it’s extra special playing for his boyhood club and is targeting another play-off push with Sunderland this season.

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture during the last campaign as the Black Cats finished sixth in the Championship, before losing to Luton in the play-offs.

Patterson’s performances led to interest from Premier League clubs earlier this year, with Wolves and Leicester (before their relegation from the top flight) among the clubs credited with interest.

Yet Sunderland were always in a strong position after the keeper signed a long-term deal, which will run until 2026, last year, while the academy graduate is relishing his opportunities on Wearside.

“I’m obviously really happy here,” Patterson told the Echo. “This is my team, I have grown up supporting Sunderland.

“I’m happy here, content and looking forward to many more games.

“It’s that extra bit special being able to play in front of the Sunderland fans and being able to be on the pitch rather than as a fan really.”

Patterson was able to keep his first clean sheet of the season as Sunderland claimed a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Coventry.

The Black Cats stopper was alert to deny Coventry striker Ellis Simms just before half-time, while he made another big save to keep out Haji Wright’s effort 11 minutes from time.

“Overall we’re pleased I think with the clean sheet and point away from home,” Patterson added.

“Obviously Coventry are a really good side and reached the play-off final last year. They had good attacking play, so happy with a point away from home.

“You look at the last few games and we haven’t really given up many opportunities and the ones we have given up have unfortunately ended up in the back of the net somehow.

“It’s really nice to get the first clean sheet on the board and hopefully we can build on that.”

Sunderland will now prepare for another tough fixture against Southampton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Still, after a challenging start, Tony Mowbray’s side will be hoping they can mount another challenge for a top-six place.