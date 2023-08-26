News you can trust since 1873
'Colossus': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after entertaining Coventry draw - including one 9

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena.
By Phil Smith
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 18:11 BST

Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The hosts saw more of the ball in the first half, with Sunderland defending in numbers to keep their opponents at bay.

Both sides found more space after the interval, yet neither could find a breakthrough.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the CBS Arena:

Made his first real big contributions of the season, saving well from Simms and Wright. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Another steady performance in the main, and looks to be getting back to last season’s levels. Looked after the ball well and though Palmer caused him one or two problems, was solid enough. 7

2. Trai Hume - 7

An absolute colossus at the back. Headed out set play after set play, with Coventry’s numerous long throws coming to nothing. Barely missed a pass, either. Hugely impressive. 9

3. Dan Ballard - 9

Took an early yellow when a striker ran off him but after that he was, like Ballard, almost flawless. Had to put the defensive side first and did it well. 8

4. Luke O’Nien - 8

