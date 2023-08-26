News you can trust since 1873
Coventry 0 Sunderland 0: Highlights as Cats claim hard-fought point at the CBS Arena

How it played out at the CBS Arena as Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 26th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 18:29 BST

Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena - recording their first clean sheet of season.

The hosts saw more of the ball in the first half, with Sunderland defending in numbers to keep their opponents at bay.

Both sides found more space after the interval, yet neither could find a breakthrough.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Coventry 0 Sunderland 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah (Pritchard, 70), Ba (Huggins, 70), Bellingham, Clarke, Dack (Hemir, 70)
  • Subs: Bishop, Batth, Triantis, Seelt Huggins, Rigg, Embleton, Pritchard, Hemir
  • Coventry XI: Wilson, Thomas, McFadzean, Latibeaudiere, Van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Dasilva, Palmer (Ayari, 69), Simms (Wright, 69), Godden
  • Subs: Collins, Binks, Kelly, Sakamoto, Bidwell, Ayari, Howley, Rus, Wright
18:29 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

16:59 BST

Reaction from the CBS Arena

16:55 BST

FULL-TIME: COVENTRY 0 SUNDERLAND 0

16:55 BST

90+4’ Pritchard booked

Pritchard is booked for stopping a Coventry counter attack and fouling Eccles.

16:53 BST

90+3’ Clarke shot blocked

Clarke just cut in from the left but his effort was blocked on the edge of Coventry’s box.

16:50 BST

FIVE minutes added time

16:50 BST

90’ Bellingham shot blocked

Bellingham’s shot is blocked behind for a corner.

16:48 BST

87’ Ambitious

Ayari saw Patterson off his line after Sunderland conceded possession from a corner.

The Coventry man tried his luck from the halfway line but skewed his effort wide.

16:41 BST

79’ Huge save from Patterson

Sunderland were stretched at the back there as Ayari set up Wright.

The substitute only had Patterson to beat inside the box but the Sunderland keeper kept the effort out with a strong arm.

16:35 BST

74’ A change of shape

It looks like Sunderlad are now playing with a back three to match Coventry up.

Huggins has gone to right wing-back with Clarke on the left.

Hume has gone into midfield alongside Neil, with Pritchard Bellingham and Hemir ahead of him.

