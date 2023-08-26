Coventry 0 Sunderland 0: Highlights as Cats claim hard-fought point at the CBS Arena
How it played out at the CBS Arena as Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City.
Sunderland played out a goalless draw against Coventry City at the CBS Arena - recording their first clean sheet of season.
The hosts saw more of the ball in the first half, with Sunderland defending in numbers to keep their opponents at bay.
Both sides found more space after the interval, yet neither could find a breakthrough.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Coventry 0 Sunderland 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah (Pritchard, 70), Ba (Huggins, 70), Bellingham, Clarke, Dack (Hemir, 70)
- Subs: Bishop, Batth, Triantis, Seelt Huggins, Rigg, Embleton, Pritchard, Hemir
- Coventry XI: Wilson, Thomas, McFadzean, Latibeaudiere, Van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Dasilva, Palmer (Ayari, 69), Simms (Wright, 69), Godden
- Subs: Collins, Binks, Kelly, Sakamoto, Bidwell, Ayari, Howley, Rus, Wright
FULL-TIME: COVENTRY 0 SUNDERLAND 0
90+4’ Pritchard booked
Pritchard is booked for stopping a Coventry counter attack and fouling Eccles.
90+3’ Clarke shot blocked
Clarke just cut in from the left but his effort was blocked on the edge of Coventry’s box.
FIVE minutes added time
90’ Bellingham shot blocked
Bellingham’s shot is blocked behind for a corner.
87’ Ambitious
Ayari saw Patterson off his line after Sunderland conceded possession from a corner.
The Coventry man tried his luck from the halfway line but skewed his effort wide.
79’ Huge save from Patterson
Sunderland were stretched at the back there as Ayari set up Wright.
The substitute only had Patterson to beat inside the box but the Sunderland keeper kept the effort out with a strong arm.
74’ A change of shape
It looks like Sunderlad are now playing with a back three to match Coventry up.
Huggins has gone to right wing-back with Clarke on the left.
Hume has gone into midfield alongside Neil, with Pritchard Bellingham and Hemir ahead of him.