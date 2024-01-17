Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan Neil believes there is lots to learn from Sunderland head coach Michael Beale - who has worked with some of football's best midfielders

Beale took charge of Sunderland just under a month ago, following spells in charge of Rangers and QPR. The 43-year-old has also been an academy coach at both Chelsea and Liverpool, while he was Steven Gerrard's assistant at Rangers (before Beale returned to the club) and Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I had a good conversation with the gaffer," said Neil when asked about his individual conversations with Beale. "I think I was one of the last ones to get called in and go and speak to him. I had a good conversation, I liked his ideas. He was telling me obviously about his experiences, saying he's worked in Brazil and things like that, all the great players he's coached.

"I was just trying to nitpick certain things, obviously England's best midfielder, he was his assistant for a long time. That's brilliant for me because I get to nitpick about what he was like as a manager, still with the same mentality and the same character. I really enjoyed the conversation and will just keep looking to improve."

Read More Dan Neil's frank message to Sunderland strikers as midfielder explains changes Michael Beale has made

Despite Sunderland's 2-1 defeat against Ipswich last time out, Neil is embracing the chance to play for his boyhood club. "I'm enjoying it, how can I not," Neil added. "I'm playing for the club that I've always wanted to play for and we're playing really nice football. We just need to find a way to get results over the line instead of coming away on a horrible 2-1, set-piece goal scoreline. I'm sure once we do that I'll enjoy it even more.

Read More Dan Neil gives honest Sunderland dressing room verdict after Ipswich loss and Conor Chaplin's winning goal