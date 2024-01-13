Dan Neil gives honest Sunderland dressing room verdict after Ipswich loss and Conor Chaplin's winning goal
Reaction from Dan Neil after Sunderland's 2-1 defeat against Ipswich at Portman Road in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dan Neil says Sunderland need to cut out their lapses in concentration after the side's 2-1 defeat against Ipswich at Portman Road.
The Black Cats took a first-half lead against a Town side sitting second in the Championship table, but came away empty-handed after Kayden Jackson's equaliser and Conor Chaplin's winning goal - when the Ipswich forward was left unmarked to head home from a free-kick.
"I didn’t feel a gulf in quality even though they are second in the league," said Neil after the match. "We know they are a good team and a well-coached team but I thought we gave just as good as we got for the majority of the game.
"I think it comes down to lack of concentration sometimes. I think the first goal is a bit of a fluke, it’s come off Pierre’s toe and fell to the boy in the box. The second goal Conor Chaplin is scoring a header and he’s one of the smallest players on the pitch. We need to look at ourselves for that.
"I think there were times in the game where there were sloppy passes, I don’t know how many times the ball got played out of play just unnecessarily. It’s just those lapses in concentration and I said that after the Bristol game when we got beat. There was that 10 minutes of madness, whereas today I feel it was spread out across the game. It’s something that we need to look at and need to fix pretty quick."