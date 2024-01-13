Reaction from Dan Neil after Sunderland's 2-1 defeat against Ipswich at Portman Road in the Championship.

Dan Neil says Sunderland need to cut out their lapses in concentration after the side's 2-1 defeat against Ipswich at Portman Road.

The Black Cats took a first-half lead against a Town side sitting second in the Championship table, but came away empty-handed after Kayden Jackson's equaliser and Conor Chaplin's winning goal - when the Ipswich forward was left unmarked to head home from a free-kick.

"I didn’t feel a gulf in quality even though they are second in the league," said Neil after the match. "We know they are a good team and a well-coached team but I thought we gave just as good as we got for the majority of the game.

"I think it comes down to lack of concentration sometimes. I think the first goal is a bit of a fluke, it’s come off Pierre’s toe and fell to the boy in the box. The second goal Conor Chaplin is scoring a header and he’s one of the smallest players on the pitch. We need to look at ourselves for that.