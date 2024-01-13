Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road – but did anyone stand out for Michael Beale's side?
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Abdoullah Ba set up Jack Clarke to score his 13th goal of the season with an excellent strike.
Ipswich drew level before the interval, though, when the ball deflected into the path of Kayden Jackson to score. Conor Chaplin then headed home the hosts’ winning goal 15 minutes from time when he was left unmarked to convert Leif Davis’ free-kick.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Portman Road:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Made a couple of very good stops and left with no chance for either goal. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 6
Defended very well at times but little chance to break forward as he would have liked. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 6
Another game in which he largely dominated his opposition and will be frustrated by mistakes made elsewhere in the side. Tried to get close to Chaplin for the winner but wasn’t able to. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 5
Let Jackson get in behind him for the equaliser, though no one could have predicted the way the pass deflected into the striker. Perhaps unlucky not to give away a late penalty. 5 Photo: Frank Reid