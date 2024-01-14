The latest transfer news and gossip surrounding Sunderland with one of the club's stalwarts linked with a move away.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were in action against Ipswich Town on Saturday in the Championship at Portman Road, with Michael Beale's side losing 2-1 after taking the lead.

The result leaves the Wearsiders in seventh position with all eyes now on the January transfer window - here we take a look at the latest gossip:

Anthony Patterson transfer latest

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move to Liverpool by The Sun's Alan Nixon.

He states that the Premier League club are set to make the stopper a transfer target to cover first-choice goalie Alisson. He also claims that any move is more likely to happen during the summer window as opposed to this month.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has already made over 100 appearances for Sunderland during his career so far and is developing well on Wearside.

Sunderland linked with double striker deal

Sunderland have been linked with two strikers over recent days with the club yet to make its first signing of the January window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland and several of their Championship rivals have been linked with a deal for Luton Town striker John McAtee. The striker is currently on loan at Barnsley in League One from The Hatters. Fresh reports, however, have suggested that Sunderland, Cardiff City, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are also interested.

The striker has netted nine times for The Tykes so far this season and has also chipped in three assists with his parent club Luton thought to be keen to see what their man can do at a higher level. Speculation is rife that The Hatters will cut short McAtee's loan at Barnsley early given the interest from Championship clubs.

The Black Cats have been linked with a deal for Wales international striker Kieffer Moore. The former Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and Barnsley striker is currently with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, where he has scored 10 goals in 44 appearances since joining the club back in 2022.