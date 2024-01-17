Sunderland transfer news: Striker latest Michael Beale is quizzed on Alex Pritchard contract and Hull City
What was said as Sunderland boss Michael Beale spoke to the media ahead of Friday's Championship match against Hull City.
Sunderland are preparing for Friday's Championship match against Hull - and head coach Michael Beale held his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, with the club still looking to strengthen during the transfer window.
Hull will also be looking for a response after back-to-back league defeats, while Liam Rosenior's side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Birmingham on Tuesday. Here's what was said as Beale spoke to the media at the Academy of Light:
Michael Beale press conference
Beale on potentially switching to a back three
“I look at some of the players we have in training like Jenson and Nectar, they are training ever so well, so we do have an option of a back three if we were able to get another left-sided defender in. Aji coming back has given us that option as well.
“At some point one of the forwards in the building or someone coming in will change the dynamic in the final third. I think we have the joint fourth or fifth defensive record in the league. I think we are only 13th or 14th for scoring goals so that’s an area we can improve.”
Beale on Alex Pritchard's contract
“Alex has been excellent since I’ve come in. He missed the first couple of games but then he’s played very well. His contract situation was ongoing before I came in, that’s between him and the club.
“At the moment he’s here, he’s in our team and playing well so that’s my focus.”
Beale on Alese issue
"No one is back. Aji had a slight issue today and had to come out of the session. I'll need to assess that. Aji has obviously done well since coming back into the team so let's hope that's not an issue."
Beale on Hull
"It's another game on Sky, it's another game for our team to showcase themselves, and let's get a positive result which will put everyone else under pressure on Saturday in their fixtures."
Beale on having Jay Matete back and injuries
"Certainly having Jay available and hopefully when we get there Corry and Embo coming back, and Riggy.
"I think that's the nature of our squad, I go back to the three or four players that we've lost, that's not helpful at all.
"Hopefully the closest one who will be back is Paddy, which would then free up Pritch or Abdoullah."
Beale on transfers
"As the month goes on, if we can get one or two in. There are people working so hard in the background who probably won't get the credit of that until one or two come in. I can assure you people are working really hard.
"It's important for me and my staff we focus on the players that are here in front of us and getting the best out of them. Then anyone that comes in can add to that."
Beale on Sunderland's position
"I think when the boys came back for pre-season in June, where we are now in the league would be ‘ok, game on.’ The positivity in the team and inside the building has to stay the same. I’m sure the team will get great strength from the fans in the next two home games.
"We have to go into the Hull and Stoke game and perform and if we do we are in a fantastic place."
Beale on young players dropping down to U21s
"Timothee Pembele hadn’t played much football so we sent him to play with the under-21s, he got an assist, Mayenda scored two goals. You’ve seen the brightness of that and what that’s given those two. That’s the reason they didn’t travel.
"Burstow is working ever so hard in training, Rusyn the same. I’ve been ever so pleased with Rusyn since I’ve come into the club. He’s played more of late since me being here than maybe previous. He’s got a goal and works hard for the team. There is a little bit with the connection with the language but nothing I’m worried about.
Semedo has trained better. We are working with those boys all the time."
