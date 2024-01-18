Michael Beale has been discussing Sunderland's hopes of a loan swoop for Manchester United winger Amad in the January transfer window

Michael Beale believes that Sunderland will be the frontrunners if Manchester United decide to loan out Amad in the January transfer window, but has made clear that he does not expect that to happen at this stage.

Amad was linked with a move to Middlesbrough earlier this week but the player himself appeared to pour cold water of that possibility, posting a photo on his social media of him celebrating a Sunderland goal last season. Beale says Sunderland have made clear to Manchester United that they are interested in bringing him back to the club, as indeed they did in the summer window.

At this moment, however, Amad is expected to stay at Old Trafford. The club have sanctioned Facundo Pellistri's loan switch to Granada and following Jadon Sancho's exit for Borussia Dortmund, there is a realistic possibility of minutes for the 21-year-old in the second half of the season.

Amad has been left out of the last two United squads but that is believed to be related to an illness, and he could well return next weekend.

“We’ve made it really clear to them that we would be in there but Man Utd really value him as well," Beale said.

"He could have an interesting second half of the season in-house but if he was to go out on loan, I can assure you, they are well aware we would want him to come back here."

Beale also said that he believed that Sunderland would be the preferred destination were a loan to be sanctioned at the end of the window, with the caveat that the club would have to reach a financial agreement with Manchester United. There is no certainty of that at this stage, though the club are well aware of the impact his return would have on their prospects for this season.

“Putting finances aside – because that’s the big thing isn't – I know he loved his time here, the fans loved him and he was well loved in the changing room," Beale said.