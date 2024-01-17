Sunderland boss reveals new injury concern in full Hull City team news update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aji Alese has emerged as a fresh injury doubt for Sunderland ahead of Hull City's visit to the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

Alese had to withdraw from Sunderland's training session on Wednesday afternoon, though head coach Michael Beale is hopeful that the issue is not serious. The defender, who has impressed since returning from a long injury lay-off in recent weeks, has become a key part of Beale's plans.

With Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins both having long-term injuries, Alese's absence would force a reshuffle. Beale does have the option of bringing in Jenson Seelt and moving to a back three, or bringing Timothee Pembele in for first start and shifting Trai Hume across to left back. As of now, Beale is hopeful he'll be able to call on Alese.

The head coach also confirmed that none of his currently sidelined players will be back for Friday's game, though Patrick Roberts is making good progress and should be back in early February.

"No one is back for Friday's game," Beale said.

"Aji has come out of the session today with a slight know, which I'll need to assess because I've come straight from training into this press conference. Aji has done well since coming back into the team so let's hope that's not an issue."