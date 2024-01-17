Our predicted Sunderland team to play Hull City in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing to face Hull City in the Championship – but who will start for Michael Beale’s side at the Stadium of Light?
The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, which leaves Beale’s side seventh in the Championship table. Hull will also be looking for a response after back-to-back league defeats, while Liam Rosenior's side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Birmingham on Tuesday.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Tigers:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper made a few good saves against Ipswich but couldn’t do much about either goal. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
After playing on both sides of defence at the start of the season, Hume has been able to play in his natural right-back role following Aji Alese’s return from injury. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
The central defender performed well on the whole during the game at Ipswich but was the closest player to Conor Chaplin when the Town forward headed home the winner. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Luke O’Nien
Both O’Nien and Ballard have received eight yellow cards this season and will have to be careful to avoid a two-match suspension, which occurs when a player picks up 10 bookings. Photo: Frank Reid