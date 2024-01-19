Michael Beale has outlined how Sunderland will manage their current striker options - if a new number nine arrives in the January transfer window

Michael Beale says that Sunderland will consider a loan move for Luis Hemir in the January transfer window - if the club's pursuit of an established striker is successful.

Sunderland have made the addition of a new number nine a priority this month, though Beale has made clear that they are only looking for a player in that position who can immediately compete for a place in the starting XI. Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore is a known target, though a loan move seems more likely regardless of who the player may eventually be.

Sunderland retain faith in their summer arrivals, even if it is taking them time to settle on Wearside and regularly impact the starting XI. The arrival of a new centre forward would add further competition for places, with Mason Burstow unlikely to end his loan from Chelsea earlier this month and Beale eager to find opportunities to play Nazariy Rusyn.

As such, opportunities could be limited for summer additions Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda. Beale believes that Hemir may benefit from a loan move but has ruled out any short-term switch for Mayenda, stating that the best course of action for the 18-year-old is to continue settling into life on Wearside.

Mayenda scored twice in a 5-0 win for Sunderland U21s over Nottingham Forest last Friday, strengthening his claim for a return to the senior squad in the weeks ahead.

"We'll have to see what comes in [up front]," Beale said.

"Maybe it would help Hemir because he's a little bit older, although I've seen some really good signs. He's a fantastic finisher, he just has to work on some other areas of his game. His fitness, he's not played a lot of football, when I came in he was someone I wanted to get their legs moving it's fair to say. The type of player he is, he's only going to get better as he gets older because he's a bigger stronger centre-forward, so backing into centre-halves, he's come out of playing B-team football in Portugal to playing in the Championship against hurly-burly men. He's learning on the job.

"Mayenda is a different case," Beale added.

"Mayenda is much younger in terms of his football. Being here and working with our staff and playing the odd Under-21 game, that can help his confidence, like the other day, he scored two excellent goals and got an assist. I've seen that bounce from him in training. These boys have come in from overseas and everything has changed around them. We really have to work hard to see the same player in our building that we wanted to recruit from outside."