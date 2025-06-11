Jobe Bellingham completed a club-record move from Sunderland to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday

A new report has outlined how Borussia Dortmund won the race for Jobe Bellingham's signature, with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke flying out to convince the midfielder personally following Sunderland's promotion to the Premier League.

Bellingham cited Watzke's visit is a key factor in his decision during his first interview with club media on Tuesday, and a report from Sky Sports Germany has relayed more details of that visit.

They say that Watzke brought with him two gifts for Bellingham: a new Borussia Dortmund shirt for the upcoming campaign, with the midfielder's name and preferred number seven on the back. Alongside the shirt was a handwritten note from head coach Niko Kovač urging the 19-year-old to make the switch.

Kovač reportedly wrote: "After our last meeting, I'm more convinced than ever. I want you to wear this shirt. I have a good feeling that we can reach the next level together. We want you here."

Bellingham had interest from a number of clubs, and visited Eintracht Frankfurt for talks and to view the facilities before opting on the switch to Signal Iduna Park.

The club's reached an agreement after a week of negotiations, with Borussia Dortmund agreeing to pay an initial fee in the region of €33 million - with around €5 million in potential future add-ons. Sunderland also negotiated a sell-on clause around the 15% mark as part of the deal.

Having trained with his new team mates for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, Bellingham has been named in the squad for the upcoming Club World Cup and is expected to make his debut over the course of the tournament. He has signed a five-year deal at the club.

Jobe Bellingham explains why he opted for Borussia Dortmund switch

In his first interview with club media, Bellingham confirmed that Watzke's visit had been a key part of his decision to leave Sunderland.

"To be honest, I had to think about it for a long time,” Bellingham said.

“Not because of anything to do with the club, but because of my history, my personal journey with Sunderland. I weighed things up for a long time, and I know the fans were a bit concerned, but I thought about it long and hard. That's why I'm sure it's the right decision. I spoke to many people at the club, some I already knew. Of course, also to the coach [Niko Kovač], in whom I truly believe and who, fortunately, also believes in me. But the decisive factor was probably the conversation with Mr. Watzke. He ultimately convinced me to sign for Borussia Dortmund. I'm sure I made the right decision. I'm really excited now."

