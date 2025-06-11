Season tickets are now back on sale for Sunderland supporters

A 'limited' number of season tickets have gone on sale to Sunderland supporters this morning.

After the conclusion of the earlybird sale period and following the club's promotion back to the top tier, season tickets are now available again. With significant demand expected, fans have been urged to move fast to secure their place for a campaign of Premier League football.

The new pricing structure offers a sharp increase following the club's promotion, with the cheapest available adult season ticket costing £590 - working out at just over £30 per Premier League fixture. Adult prices rise to £690 and £780 in other sections of the ground, though as ever there is significant concession pricing in place. Thousands of fans were in the queue when tickets went on sale at 10am this morning, indicating significant demand to watch Sunderland back at the highest level. Over 30,000 fans bought season cards in the initial phase, meaning availability in general sale is limited.

The sales will be through the club's new ticketing platform SeatGeek, who have taken over from ticketmaster. Fans need to activate their SeatGeek account before purchasing, with the club issuing the following advice this week: "Fans that have purchased a ticket or season ticket during 2022-23, 2023-24 or 2024-25 need to now take one simple action to activate their SeatGeek account. Simply log in using your existing customer number and reset your password. A reset link will be sent to the email address linked to that customer number."

Fans whose account has been inactive for more than three years have been warned that their account will not migrate from ticketmaster, and that they will have to set up a new account.

Why season ticket prices have gone up this season

The cheapest season ticket available to those renewing in the earlybird phase had been £460, up from £420 in the same purchase period last year. That was in itself a 7% rise from the previous campaign. The most expensive season ticket for renewals in the earlybird phase were priced at £620, with a middle tier of £580. The cheapest adult price for those buying a new season ticket in the earlybird phase was £490.

A club statement explained the rise in prices, stating: "2024-25 season ticket holders can take advantage of an exclusive loyalty price until 5pm on 11 April, offering them the best possible value for the 2025-26 campaign.

"Like all businesses, the Club faces rising costs, and this is reflected by an increase in pricing for the 2025-26 season. A small increase ranging from £1.74 to £2.39 per game has been applied to adult tickets, with junior tickets remaining extremely competitive, priced from just £3.48 per game.

"As the Club works to minimise the impact on supporters and ensure football on Wearside remains accessible to all, fans can also now spread the cost of their ticket across six equal instalments."

The club also say that a season card will this year entitle supporters to more benefits than ever before. Amongst the benefits included are exclusive discount purchase periods in store and online, complimentary access to all U21 fixtures and discounted rates for hospitality rates in certain games.

