Sunderland have been linked with a move for Matthis Abline in recent days

Reported Sunderland target Matthis Abline could be worth “€50 million” [£42.6 million] in a few years, according to one French football expert.

The FC Nantes forward has emerged as a potential summer transfer option for the Black Cats, with suggestions earlier this week that Regis Le Bris’ Premier League new boys are one of a number of English clubs weighing up a swoop for the 22-year-old.

But while Nantes are said to be asking for a fee of around £16.9 million, Diario AS reporter Andrés Onrubia Ramos has claimed that valuation could prove to be a bargain in years to come.

What has been said about Sunderland’s reported interest in Matthis Abline?

According to a recent update from Sacha Taviolieri, Sunderland could look to enact a big money move for Abline this summer. As per the renowned reporter, the Black Cats are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old’s situation, as are Burnley and Brentford, with an asking price of around £16.9 million touted.

Abline is also understood to be on Marseille’s radar. The French side have reportedly submitted a concrete offer for his services, but are said to be unwilling to meet Nantes’ financial demands. And while the player himself is keen on a switch to the Stade Vélodrome, it is suggested that Marseille’s hesitation could open the door for a Premier League club to sign him instead. Indeed, Abline’s agents have supposedly sought out potential suitors in England, with Sunderland, Burnley, and Brentford monitoring developments.

What has Andrés Onrubia Ramos said about reported Sunderland target Matthis Abline?

Writing on X on Wednesday, Ramos said: “It's unbelievable that a striker with Abline's talent isn't in a European top flight. He's one of the few things that's redeemable from France's U21 match against Portugal so far. His technique is extremely refined, he's unstoppable when he gets going, and he can play as a number 9 and on the right... This European Championship could crown him.”

One follower then responded: “When Nantes no longer asks for €25m...”, to which Ramos replied: “I think it will cost more than €50m in a few years.”

Abline started his career at Stade Rennais, spending loan spells with Le Havre and AJ Auxerre. He signed for Nantes in a deal worth around £8.5 million last summer having spent a temporary stint at the club first. This season, he registered 11 goals and two assists across 36 outings in all competitions, and has scored 32 times in 137 senior appearances over the course of his career thus far.

At the time of writing, Abline is away on international duty with France U21s at the European Championship, and featured in their 0-0 group stage stalemate against Portugal on Tuesday evening.

