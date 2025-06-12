The latest Sunderland-related transfer news, rumours and gossip as Kristjaan Speakman is linked with a £43million triple deal

Sunderland are eyeing an ambitious triple move worth around £43million – with Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey reportedly exploring deals for Vladyslav Vanat, Matthis Abline and Lennon Miller.

Following promotion to the Premier League, the Black Cats are ready to back head coach Régis Le Bris in the transfer market, with multiple high-level targets now in their sights.

Sunderland ‘main favourites’ for Vanat after 21-goal season

According to reports in Ukraine, Sunderland are now regarded as the “main favourites” to sign Dynamo Kyiv striker Vladyslav Vanat – despite competition from Leeds United, Fulham and Everton.

The 23-year-old is coming off the back of a superb season, having finished as top scorer in the Ukrainian Premier League with 21 goals in all competitions. Reports suggest Sunderland are weighing up a bid of around £16.8million.

Ukrainian outlet Champion claims that Sunderland have moved ahead of their rivals in the race for the forward’s signature – though it remains unclear whether the club will match Dynamo’s asking price. Vanat is currently away with Ukraine’s U21s, meaning any formal approach is likely to come after the European Championships. Dynamo president Ihor Surkis recently responded to speculation, stating: “All these are still just ‘fake news’… the club didn’t receive anything. If there are proposals, we will consider. Transfers are made in silence.”

Lennon Miller: Sunderland readying £10m bid for Scotland starlet

Reports via SportsBoom suggest Sunderland are ‘quietly confident’ of winning the race for Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller – despite rival interest from Celtic, Rangers and clubs in Europe.

The 18-year-old made his first start for Scotland this week in a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein and is widely regarded as one of the top emerging talents in the UK. Miller, who is under contract until 2026, has already attracted a rejected bid from Udinese worth £2.5million – but Sunderland are said to be preparing a package in the region of £10million to test Motherwell’s resolve.

Sunderland are hoping the lure of Premier League football will be enough to convince Miller, who has previously spoken about his desire to play at the top level. Borussia Dortmund are among several European clubs to have shown interest in recent months.

Sunderland face Premier League fight for French striker Abline

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Sunderland are one of several clubs interested in 22-year-old striker Matthis Abline, currently at Ligue 1 side FC Nantes.

However, the race for Abline’s signature is far from straightforward. Burnley and Brentford have reportedly joined the chase, while Marseille and newly promoted Paris FC are also admirers. Nantes are said to have placed a €20million (around £17million) valuation on Abline, making him a costly but exciting prospect. It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will firm up their interest with a bid.